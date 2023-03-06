Report: Giants, Daniel Jones have closed financial gap significantly

The agents for quarterback Daniel Jones are currently on the ground in East Rutherford meeting with the New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen.

After meeting each day at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and then leaving Indianapolis without a deal, there were fears that a deal wouldn’t be reached. However, over the past 24 hours, the financial gap between the two sides has closed “significantly,” reports Albert Breer.

https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1632786187684401152

More to come…

Related

Daniel Jones contract will determine Saquon Barkley's Giants fate Chris Simms a 'total believer' in Giants QB Daniel Jones Giants' Joe Schoen had interesting offseason warning for Daniel Jones

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire