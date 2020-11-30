Report: Giants’ Daniel Jones avoids major injury, could play vs. Seahawks
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s win over the Bengals, but it seems he avoided a major injury. Midway through the third quarter, Jones strained his hamstring on a throw. He was slow to get up and even though he tried to come back in, it was obvious he was in a lot of pain. After getting an MRI on Monday morning, Jones avoided major injury and has an “outside chance” of playing against the Seahawks in Week 13, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. At the same time, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that the injury is likely to force Jones to miss some time.