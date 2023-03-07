Report: Giants’ Daniel Jones agrees to four-year deal, Saquon Barkley gets tagged

Max Molski
·1 min read

Report: Giants' Jones agrees to four-year deal, Barkley gets tagged originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Danny Dimes is staying put in the Big Apple, and his top weapon is also sticking around for at least one more year.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $82 million guaranteed and $35 million more in incentives on Tuesday. The Giants then reportedly used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, who, like Jones, was set to hit free agency when the new league year gets underway next week.

Both the news of Jones’ extension and Barkley’s tag came just minutes before the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag.

The 2022 season served as a prove-it year for Jones after the Giants did not pick up his fifth-year option. The 2019 first-round pick responded with the best season of his young NFL career, throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while guiding the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016.

Now, Jones is tied as the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with his $40 million average annual salary.

Barkley is also coming off a prove-it year. The former No. 2 overall draft pick played the 2022 season on the fifth-year option and got back to Pro Bowl status with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while staying healthy.

Barkley joins the Dallas CowboysTony Pollard and Las Vegas RaidersJosh Jacobs as running backs to receive the $10.091 million franchise tag for 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Broncos sign Lil’Jordan Humphrey

    The Broncos have added a player head coach Sean Payton has plenty of familiarity with. Denver has signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, according to the transaction wire. Humphrey spent time with the Patriots in 2022, appearing in six games for the club. He recorded two catches for 20 yards and played 24 special teams snaps. Having [more]

  • Derek Lalonde: Pity party over, time for Detroit Red Wings to end winless skid

    Derek Lalonde said the Detroit Red Wings have been guilty of feeling sorry for themselves after losing teammates to injury and trades last week.

  • Report: Patriots won’t tag Jonathan Jones

    The Patriots are going to let a key defensive back hit the open market. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England will not tag cornerback Jonathan Jones before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Jones joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and had been a rotational player on team’s defense from 2017-2021. [more]

  • Conte hopes to energise Spurs players on touchline return

    Antonio Conte said he would try to transfer his energy to his players when he returns to the touchline for Tottenham's Champions League clash against AC Milan on Wednesday following his recovery from gallbladder surgery.If he's on the touchline players will be more comfortable and I think it will give us an amazing boost and amazing energy."

  • Blackpool fan dies after post-match pub brawl

    Blackpool said supporter Tony Johnson had passed away following the incident

  • 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Offseason Preview

    Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Jaguars' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK)

  • 2023 Baltimore Ravens Offseason Preview

    Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Ravens' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jaguars waive E.J. Perry

    The Jaguars trimmed a quarterback from their roster on Tuesday. The team announced that they have waived E.J. Perry from their 90-man roster. Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad and was signed to a future contract in January. Perry initially agreed to sign with the Eagles after going undrafted last year, but opted [more]

  • Buccaneers to release Donovan Smith

    The Buccaneers are moving on from their left tackle. According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay will release Donovan Smith. Smith, who turns 30 in June, was a second-round pick in 2015 and has been a mainstay of Tampa Bay’s offensive line ever since. He started 124 games with the club over the last eight seasons, [more]

  • Liverpool owner says commitment 'stronger than ever'

    Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry has insisted his commitment to the Premier League club is stronger than ever, pledging to continue to "invest wisely" in the transfer market.We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad."

  • Center Mike Pouncey to sign with Dolphins (but it's a 1-day contract to retire with Miami)

    Center Mike Pouncey, who made three Pro Bowls as a Dolphin, will retire as a Dolphin on Thursday after signing a one-day contract.

  • Browns have automatic right to restructure Deshaun Watson’s contract

    There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]

  • Pete Carroll: Geno Smith is “gambling a little bit on himself” with new deal

    When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]

  • NFL franchise tag tracker: Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley among 6 total players tagged

    Here are the six players who received tags in 2023.

  • Todd McShay mock draft has Bears trading twice, drafting Peter Skoronski

    With excitement growing about this year's quarterbacks after the NFL Combine, Todd McShay believes the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick, then trade back again before adding someone to help Justin Fields.

  • 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs go in Top 10, Eagles future-proof roster

    A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann

  • What Saquon Barkley franchise tag means for Bears, David Montgomery

    The Giants signed Daniel Jones to a contract extension on Tuesday, and that had a domino effect that could impact the Bears and David Montgomery.

  • NFL cuts tracker: Which players will be looking for new teams?

    As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers spoke to Jets on Monday

    As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets. Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open [more]

  • Betting odds are out for Derrick Henry’s next team

    The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]