Report: Giants’ Daniel Bellinger may need eye surgery, Evan Neal has MCL sprain

The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday afternoon to improve to 6-1 on the season. However, the latest victory came at a cost.

Injuries piled up throughout the game with offensive linemen Evan Neal and Ben Bredeson, tight end Daniel Bellinger and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson all going down.

After being evaluated for a concussion, Jackson returned to the field but the news wasn’t as positive for the other three.

Bellinger may need eye surgery

Bellinger left the game late in the first half after being poked in the eye by a Jaguars defender. Somehow, there was no penalty called on the play.

The rookie tight end was swiftly carted to the locker-room and sent to a local hospital for further evaluation. He returned to the facilities by the end of the game, but things did not look good.

“I would say his eye looks terrible right now,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.

Bellinger will visit an ophthalmologist on Monday and will likely need eye surgery.

Initial word in Daniel Bellinger tonight is he will likely require surgery but his vision seems to be OK. Flew home w team. Will visit an ophthalmologist in NY tomorrow. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 24, 2022

That’s a tough break for a rookie who had been playing well.

Neal joins the MCL sprain group

Early in the second quarter, Neal went down in significant pain and appeared to suffer a severe knee injury. Luckily, it was determined that he did not tear an ACL.

Evan Neal as he walks out of locker room. He’s got a brace on left knee: “I’ll be alright” — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 23, 2022

But there was bad news.

After initial testing, the belief is that Neal suffered a sprained MCL — a problem that has crippled the Giants this season. Like Bellinger, he will undergo further testing on Monday.

The initial belief is #Giants RT Evan Neal suffered an MCL injury, per source. He'll have more tests to determine the full extent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 23, 2022

If it’s confirmed Neal suffered a sprained MCL, he will likely miss several weeks.

Bredeson avoids serious injury

Bredeson went down late in the first quarter and after a brief stop in the medical tent, he was carted into the locker-room.

Like Neal, it appears the veteran avoided serious injury despite the appearances.

Optimism from multiple sources that rookie RG Evan Neal and LG Ben Bredeson avoided serious injuries (ACL tears). Good news in that regard on the injury front for the Giants offensive line. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 23, 2022

Although Bredeson did not tear his ACL, he may have damaged other ligaments similar to Neal. He, too, will undergo further testing on Monday.

