Report: Giants cutting Riley Dixon
The Giants are releasing punter Riley Dixon, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
The move will save the team $2.8 million in cap space.
Dixon set a career low in net in 2020 with a 39.4-yard average on 65 punts and set a career low in average in 2021 with a 44.4-yard average on 74 punts.
He played four seasons with the Giants after two with the Broncos.
In six NFL seasons, Dixon has a 45.3-yard average with a 41.1-yard net.
