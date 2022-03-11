In this article:

The Giants are releasing punter Riley Dixon, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The move will save the team $2.8 million in cap space.

Dixon set a career low in net in 2020 with a 39.4-yard average on 65 punts and set a career low in average in 2021 with a 44.4-yard average on 74 punts.

He played four seasons with the Giants after two with the Broncos.

In six NFL seasons, Dixon has a 45.3-yard average with a 41.1-yard net.

Report: Giants cutting Riley Dixon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk