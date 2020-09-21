Report: Giants could be without Sterling Shepard for several weeks

The New York Giants suffered the loss of running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday, who went down with what is likely a torn ACL. If that is confirmed by an MRI, Barkley’s season will be over.

But that wasn’t the only significant injury the Giants sustained on Sunday. Not long after Barkley went down, wide receiver Sterling Shepard appeared to suffer a toe injury.

Although Shepard attempted to return to the field, his heroics lasted just one play before he was again forced to return to the locker room.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Shepard suffered “turf toe” and that the Giants are just waiting for an MRI to confirm. Meanwhile, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that Shepard is expected to miss several weeks as a result of the injury.

The Giants are bracing to possibly be without WR Sterling Shepard for a couple of weeks, per a source. As always, the MRI will confirm the diagnosis. https://t.co/ljPIv6HV8y — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 21, 2020





Shepard, who has only eight receptions for 76 yards this season, missed six games last year as the result of a string of concussions. He has played in a full 16 games just twice in his five-year career.

With Shepard likely heading to injured reserve, the Giants will either need to sign another wide receiver or promote one from their practice squad.

Related