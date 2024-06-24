Report: Giants have been in contact with UFL return specialist Juwan Manigo

With the NFL altering its kickoff rules ahead of the 2024 regular season, the New York Giants continue to monitor the football landscape for potential advantages.

One such advantage could come by way of UFL return specialist Juwan Manigo, who is nicknamed “Sonic.”

AtoZ Sports reports that both the Giants and Tennessee Titans have been in contact with Manigo, who finished third in the UFL in all-purpose yards (1,116) this past season.

The New York Giants have recently been in contact with former UFL kick returner and wide receiver Juwan Manigo, sources tell A to Z Sports. At 26 years old, Manigo has been a true special teams weapon as a pro football player in both the UFL with the Arlington Renegades and with the Chihuahua Caudillos of Mexico’s pro football league, the LFA.

The 5-foot-7 Manigo played college football at Delaware Valley University before signing with the XFL’s Arlington Renegades last June. He survived the merger and excelled on special teams.

Manigo was second in the league with 954 kick return yards and averaged 22.18 yards per return. He added 123 yards on 14 punt returns (8.8 average).

Manigo was rarely used on offense, hauling in just six receptions for 32 yards.

The Giants won’t shy away from signing UFL players if they feel it will improve their roster, so any interest in Manigo is genuine.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire