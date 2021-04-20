With a little more than a week to go before the start of the draft, reports about teams looking to move up or down the draft board are starting to accumulate.

The Giants are one of the subjects of those reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is “internally considering” whether to move out of the No. 11 pick and drop down while picking up other assets.

If the Giants were to make such a deal, it would represent a major change in operating procedures. General Manager Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the first round while serving in that role for the Giants or during a previous stint with the Panthers.

The Giants’ aversion to such deals predates Gettleman’s tenure by a good margin. They last traded down in the first round of a draft in 2006 when they dealt the No. 25 pick to the Steelers for No. 32, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. The Steelers picked wide receiver Santonio Holmes while the Giants dealt for edge rusher Mathias Kiwanuka.

Report: Giants “considering” trade down from No. 11 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk