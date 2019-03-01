Report: Giants considering putting $85 million man Olivier Vernon on trade block

The New York Giants might be looking to trade one of their Pro Bowl players. Standout linebacker Olivier Vernon could be on the trade block, according to Ian Rapoport and Michael Garafolo of NFL Network.

It wasn’t long ago that the 28-year-old Vernon was one of the most coveted players in free agency. The Giants inked him to a massive five-year, $85 million deal in 2016.

Vernon has delivered on that contract since joining the team. In his three years with New York, Vernon has picked up 22 sacks and 56 quarterback hits. It’s not as though he’s shown many signs of slowing down, either, as Vernon is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Olivier Vernon could be on the trade block. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

While Vernon is owed a little over $15 million in each of the next two seasons, he could draw a significant amount of interest on the trade market. Teams are always looking for another pass rusher.

It’s tough to predict what the Giants could get in return for Vernon. The most recent high-profile trade for a pass rusher was the deal that sent Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. That required multiple picks, including two first rounders.

It’s not fair to compare Vernon to Mack, but it’s worth noting Vernon won’t need to sign a mega-deal after being acquired by a team. That could add to his value.

On the off chance the Giants don’t get what they are looking for, the team can also cut Vernon for just $8 million.

