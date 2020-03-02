If we know anything for certain about Tom Brady, it’s that he seems to like attention (while deliberately pretending not to).

Of course, that’s almost all we can be certain about regarding Tom Brady, as the Patriots quarterback has kept a tight loop around the information about his pending free agency.

But the general theme that has emerged is that he’s willing to listen to non-Patriots teams, and that created another wave of speculation about who those teams might be. And who they might not be.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Giants and Colts will not be among the suitors if Brady leaves the Patriots in free agency.

The usual suspects remain the Titans, Chargers, Raiders, and a return to the Patriots, but the Colts and Giants never seemed as logical a destination.

The Giants chose Daniel Jones (we’ll say his name even if Joe Judge won’t) in the first round last year, and have enough other problems that adding Brady wouldn’t necessarily fix.

The Colts have been linked to Chargers free agent Philip Rivers, who would bring more kids but less drama.

It’s not a stretch to suggest that neither would have made sense to Brady either, in terms of proximity to contention. But this is what we’ll be dealing with for the next two-plus weeks, as the biggest domino in the NFL market continues to stand.

Report: Giants and Colts not expected to pursue Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk