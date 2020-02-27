Report: Giants and Colts could have interest in Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to hit the free agent market in March, and unsurprisingly there are several teams already interested in acquiring his services.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday that both the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts could be potential suitors for the 27-year-old star pass rusher if he hits the free agent market.

My understanding is that the #Giants and #Colts are among teams that could potentially have some interest in impending UFA Jadeveon Clowney, per sources. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 27, 2020

This news comes on the heels of another report from Anderson, who says Clowney told her he would "definitely like to return," to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, but is also "open to new opportunities if it comes down to that."

While Clowney's comments aren't surprising for an impending unrestricted free agent, he did make it clear at the end of the season that joining a Super Bowl contender was a priority for him.

"I want to get that Super Bowl, by any means," Clowney told NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann. "That's what I'm looking for. Who's going to get me there. I'm not looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain't gonna fly."

The Seahawks definitely fall into the category of contenders considering their impressive playoff streak. Seattle has made the playoffs seven of the last eight years and advanced to the Divisional Round in six of those occasions. Both the Colts (7-9) and Giants (4-12) missed the playoffs last season.

At the NFL Combine this week, Seahawks general manager John Schneider echoed coach Pete Carroll's sentiments back in January: Seattle wants to keep Clowney.

"I think he came in, he loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys," Schneider said. "He's a really fun guy. He's a blast to be around and I hope we can continue that. Super disruptive."

Schneider also added that the team will meet with Clowney's agent, Bus Cook, while at the combine and would like the opportunity to match any offer Clowney receives elsewhere.

In six seasons in the NFL, Clowney has 32 sacks, 80 quarterback hits and 252 pressures. His production in Seattle, however, was a career low. The three-time Pro Bowler posted just 3.5 sacks and an interception while battling a core muscle injury, which he underwent successful surgery on in recent months.

There's clearly mutual interest to get a deal done back in Seattle, but it comes down to whether or not the Seahawks have the money to make it happen. Clowney is expected to carry a price tag of around $20 million annually. The Seahawks are said to have nearly $45 million in cap space following the signing of veteran tight end Greg Olsen, per Over The Cap. If the Seahawks can't afford to retain Clowney's services, it won't stop him from getting one the league's richest contracts this March.

