Report: Giants to work out CB William Jackson III

The New York Giants seemingly added two stud cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL draft with Detone Banks and Tre Hawkins but still aren’t quite satisfied at the position.

Behind Banks, Hawkins, and veteran Adoree’ Jackson, the Giants face a lot of question marks.

Cor’Dale Flott and Darnay Holmes have played solidly this summer but the depth is lacking. Aaron Robinson remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and the remaining group — Amari Oruwariye, Darren Evans, Gemon Green and Zyon Gilbert — inspires little confidence.

With the regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys just under three weeks away, general manager Joe Schoen may look to upgrade the unit.

Aaron Wilson reports that cornerback William Jackson III is en route to East Rutherford, New Jersey to work out for the Giants.

Veteran corner William Jackson III, who recently worked out for #Ravens, now heads to New York where the speedy former #Bengals first-round draft pick from @UHCougarFB is set to work out for #Giants, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 21, 2023

The 30-year-old Jackson was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2016 NFL draft. He joined the Washington Commanders in 2021 before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in November of last season.

In 75 career games (64 starts), the speedy Jackson has recorded 205 tackles (170 solo, six for a loss), one QB hit, 1.0 sacks, 51 passes defensed, five interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

Jackson, who runs a 4.37 40-yard dash, earned a 49.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022. His best grade came in 2017 (90.2) as a member of the Bengals.

