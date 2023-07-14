Report: Giants’ best offer to Saquon Barkley includes just $19.5M guaranteed

Dan Benton
The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have until Monday to reach an agreement on a long-term deal before things get messy. And by all accounts, they’re not close to doing that.

Despite various rumors about what the Giants have offered Barkley — many of which the Pro Bowler has shot down — no real number figures have been released. Or at least that was the case until Thursday.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the Giants have offered Barkley just $19.5 million in guaranteed money, which comes in below the $22.2 million guaranteed he would receive from back-to-back franchise tags.

That, of course, is not going to be enough to get things done.

Barkley, who has no desire to play on the franchise tag, is looking at a floor of $22.2 million guaranteed over the next two seasons. And despite the leverage held by the Giants and general manager Joe Schoen, there’s no reason for Barkley to accept anything less.

Even with the running back market hitting a lull, the $19.5 million in guarantees would be considered low compared to others around the league.

Barkley added to his representation in June and while there has been limited communication in the past week, there remains some optimism the gap can be bridged by Monday’s deadline.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

