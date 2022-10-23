Giants rookie right tackle Evan Neal took a cart to the locker room after hurting his knee during the first half of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville and there’s been a report about his condition.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Giants’ initial belief is that Neal suffered an MCL injury. More test will be done to fully evaluate Neal’s condition.

An MCL injury would likely keep Neal out for some time, but it’s better news than a torn ACL or other injury that would spell the end of his first NFL season.

Tyre Phillips has replaced Neal on Sunday. The Giants also lost left guard Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and tight end Daniel Bellinger was carted off late in the first half.

Report: Giants believe Evan Neal suffered MCL injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk