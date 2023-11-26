Report: Giants appear ready to spend big on multiple star free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants could be in store for a big offseason as they look to field a more competitive team for the 2024 MLB season.

After back-to-back disappointing campaigns, San Francisco enters perhaps one of the biggest offseasons in franchise history. The Giants already have been connected to multiple top free agents, including two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Just how big could the Giants spend this offseason? Former MLB general manager and columnist for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, reported in his latest story that San Francisco, according to agents, appears ready to spend big this winter.

“I have been told by multiple agents that the Giants are 'all-in' on this year’s free-agent market and appear prepared to spend significant dollars on multiple star-level players," Bowden wrote. "I also wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to trade for Soto, but it’s very unlikely the Padres would trade him within the same division.”

Giants fans, of course, have heard this before. San Francisco has been a major player at the top of the free-agent and trade markets the past few years in search of a superstar player the team can build around and has come up empty every time.

Although, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and the organization might be feeling extra pressure to land a big name or two this offseason, which could lead to the Giants casting a wider and more aggressive net.

It remains to be seen who the Giants will come away with this offseason, but with the MLB Winter Meetings set to begin on Dec. 4 in Nashville, Tenn., we could have answers soon enough.

