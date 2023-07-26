Giants, Andrew Thomas agree to five-year extension

The New York Giants have reportedly locked down their franchise left tackle, Andrew Thomas, with a five-year contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are signing Thomas to a five-year contract extension worth $117.5 million, with $67 million guaranteed. The team has since confirmed the move.

Thomas, who was entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and was wasn’t set to hit free agency until 2025, is now secured through the 2029 campaign.

The annual average of the deal works out to $23.5 million, making Thomas the second-highest paid left tackle in the NFL, trailing only Laremy Tunsil, according to Over the Cap.

He’s not going anywhere 😏 We have signed Andrew Thomas to a contract extension! 📰: https://t.co/6wQPQnikag pic.twitter.com/dVhkyTLF1Z — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2023

Over his first three years in the league, Thomas has developed into one of the best left tackles in the sport, and things figure to only get better from here.

The Giants extending the heart and soul of their group upfront was only a matter of time, and to no one’s surprise, general manager Joe Schoen got it done. Now, Thomas will be properly paid for the elite talent he has become.

