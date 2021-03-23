Report: Giants agree to terms with OLB Ryan Anderson

The New York Giants have been remarkably busy over the past week, signing multiple players to help fill out their roster including several big-money additions.

On Tuesday, New York continued adding names, but this time they did so with a focus on providing the defense more depth.

USA TODAY’s Art Stapleton reports the Giants have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.

Giants have agreed to terms with OLB Ryan Anderson, per source. Anderson, 26, is a former 2nd round pick from Alabama. Spent his first four years in Washington. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 23, 2021

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the deal is for one year and worth $1.127 million.

Ryan Anderson (Giants) one year, $1.127M, $137,500 signing bonus, salary $990K — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2021

Anderson was a second-round pick of the Washington Football Team out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL draft. He spent his entire career in D.C., appearing in 52 games (four starts) while recording 86 tackles (seven for a loss), five forced fumbles, 15 QB hits, six sacks and one pass defensed.

During his time in Washington, debate raged over Anderson’s position. Some believed he was better suited as an outside linebacker, while others believed he was a defensive end.

With the Giants, the 6-foot-2, 255-pound Anderson could see action at both positions in Patrick Graham’s “multiple” defense. He will also play a significant role on special teams.

In 2020, Anderson earned an overall grade of 49.6 from Pro Football Focus, including a run defense grade of 59.6 and a pass rush grade of 45.6. His best season came in 2018 when he earned an overall grade of 86.8.