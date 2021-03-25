Breaking News:

Clippers trading Lou Williams to Hawks for Rajon Rondo

Report: Giants agree to terms with guard Zach Fulton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants were in the market for a veteran guard after releasing Kevin Zeitler and although many thought they would target Trai Turner, the team has ultimately agreed to a deal with Zach Fulton.

Paul Dottino of WFAN was the first to report the news.

Fulton was a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2014 NFL draft and spent his first four seasons in KC. In 2018, he signed a free agent deal with the Houston Texans and remained there until being released last week.

The Texans cut Fulton on March 17 to clear some salary cap space and the reviews of his play were less than spectacular.

Battle Red Blog called the release “obvious” and referred to Fulton as the “worst guard in Houston.”

One of the obvious cuts the Texans had available to them this offseason was releasing Zach Fulton. The former Kansas City guard and center, who became a worse guard in Houston, like every offensive linemen under Mike Develin’s watch, was a poor pass blocker, and his whateverness at the first level, and problems reaching the second level, added to the Texans terrible run game. He and right tackle Tytus Howard never really meshed at all.

The Giants obviously saw something different in Fulton and decided to give him a chance on an otherwise thin offensive line roster. His durability is a plus, but his performance in the eyes of some… not so much.

In 2020, Fulton earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 63.0, which isn’t quite as bad as the reviews. He earned a career-high grade of 70.7 in 2016 as a member of the Chiefs and has never graded out below 52.2 (2019).

Fulton can play (and has played) left guard, right guard and center.

Related

PODCAST: Did the Giants 'overspend' in free agency?

2021 NFL draft: How much will Giants need to sign their picks?

Giants select Patrick Surtain II in latest The Athletic mock draft

Recommended Stories

  • Giants select Patrick Surtain II in latest The Athletic mock draft

    In the latest beat writer mock draft compiled by The Athletic, the New York Giants select Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II in Round 1.

  • Giants’ Joe Judge attends wildly impressive Penn State Pro Day

    New York Giants head coach Joe Judge was in person for an incredibly impressive PSU pro day that featured a lot of Sean Spencer praise.

  • 2021 NFL draft: How much will Giants need to sign their picks?

    How much will the New York Giants need to sign their 2021 NFL draft class, which is currently slated to be six picks?

  • Giants signing Adoree' Jackson: Instant reaction from NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the Giants acquisition of coveted free agent cornerback, Adoree' Jackson. The Giants inked the former Tennessee Titans star to a three-year deal worth $39 million on Monday, as they continue to aggressively bolster their roster this off-season.

  • Terrance Mitchell signs with the Houston Texans

    Mitchell played more snaps than any other NFL CB in 2020

  • The 5 most transformed offenses coming out of NFL free agency

    Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.

  • Aaron Boone: Deivi Garcia lacked his usual command Wednesday

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave his assessment of an uneven performance from Deivi Garcia Wednesday afternoon. Garcia gave up four runs in three innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays, including two home runs, as the Yankees lost 5-0. Boone said Garcia was lacking command and spoke in detail about the young pitcher needing to maintain consistency in his delivery.

  • Assessing the draft needs for the NFC East

    With free agency winding down, here's what every NFC East team still needs in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Kyle Rudolph explains why he chose Giants over a dozen other teams

    Tight end Kyle Rudolph, who will undergo surgery in the coming days, explains why he chose the New York Giants over a dozen other teams.

  • In emotional letter from jail, Bolivian ex-president Anez alleges 'abuse'

    Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez has penned a lengthy and emotional letter to the country's citizens insisting she came to power legitimately, not in a coup as prosecutors allege, and that her rights are being violated in detention. The seven-page letter, posted on her Twitter profile and scrawled in blue biro on the torn-out pages of a notepad, bears Anez's name, signature and national identity number but is undated. A source close to Anez confirmed to Reuters that she had written it.

  • Netanyahu's future uncertain as votes trickle in

    Results from Israel’s national election are still showing no clear winner.And Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, if successful, may have to form one of the most right-wing coalitions in recent history to secure another term... ... a move that would likely be at odds with the Democratic administration of U.S. President Joe Biden over issues such as Palestinian statehood and U.S. engagement with Iran.Such a coalition for Netanyahu could be with a combination of conservative allies, ultra-Orthodox parties, ultra-nationalists, and Arab lawmakers.Israel’s political deadlock has seen four elections in two years.Yohanan Plesner from the Israel Democracy Institute says this may not be the last."If the final outcome will still indicate that we are within a deadlock situation, a fifth-round of election is for sure an option, but it is not necessarily the only outcome of the election, there are still a few other scenarios of minority government, either minority government lead by Netanyahu, or a minority government lead by a change coalition, or a government that will depend on some kind of combination of the factors."Netanyahu’s campaign for this election focused on Israel’s leading COVID-19 vaccination rollout, which is among the fastest in the world.But some center-left parties -- which have now made a better showing than expected -- highlighted the long-standing corruption allegations against Netanyahu - which he denies - and accused him of mishandling the early months of the pandemic.

  • Yankees takeaways from 5-5 tie to Tigers, including Mike Tauchman's big day at the plate

    The Yankees and Tigers reached a tie in their spring training matchup on Tuesday in Lakeland, 5-5.

  • Rangers welcome back Igor Shesterkin as they push for the postseason

    Rangers acting head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday that Igor Shesterkin will start in goal Thursday against Philadelphia after missing three weeks with a groin injury. Forward Ryan Strome said the team now has a chance to hit their stride as they're getting closer to full strength than they've been so far this season.

  • Giants rise in NFL.com’s latest power rankings

    Following a strong start to free agency, the New York Giants have risen in the latest NFL.com power rankings.

  • Bobby Brown, Yankees great and Fort Worth doctor, dead at 96

    The four-time World Series champion was a doctor during the Korean War and later became president of the Texas Rangers in 1974 and of the American League for 10 years.

  • Giants sign veteran G Zach Fulton

    The Giants have signed veteran G Zach Fulton﻿ to add more depth to the offensive line.

  • New mom Wie West looks forward to first-tee nerves again

    New mom Michelle Wie West is looking forward to being nervous again on the golf course. It’s been nearly two years since she played a competitive round on the LPGA Tour and nine months since she gave birth to daughter Makenna. Wie has been away long enough that when she arrived this week for the Kia Classic at Aviara in Carlsbad, she didn’t recognize a number of her fellow tour pros, in part because there are a lot of rookies and also because it’s more difficult because everyone is wearing a mask.

  • 'SoHo Karen' Sued by Family of Black Teen She Falsely Accused of Stealing Phone

    Keyon Harrold Jr.’s family filed the new civil suit against Miya Ponsetto and Arlo Hotels on Wednesday. "SoHo Karen" was previously charged over the incident.

  • Giants used college tactics recruiting cornerback Jackson

    The New York Giants gave it the old college try in signing cornerback Adoree Jackson and using free agency to fill another glaring need. Hours after signing a three-year, $39 million contract, Jackson said he felt like a college recruit the way players and coaches pumped up the team in trying to get him to join the Giants. Second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes, a buddy from Los Angeles, sent him texts.

  • 'Pure evil': 2 Iowa inmates face murder, kidnapping charges after failed prison escape

    Iowa corrections officials on Wednesday identified the two staffers killed by inmates during a failed escape from Anamosa State Penitentiary.