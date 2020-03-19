Report: Giants agree to terms with Ex-Redskins QB Colt McCoy

Former Redskins QB Colt McCoy has reportedly agreed to terms to join the New York Giants, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

#Giants have agreed to terms with QB Colt McCoy, source says. He stays in the NFC East. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 19, 2020

McCoy, who spent the last five seasons in the nation's capital, will join the G-Men on a one-year deal, worth $1.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

QB Colt McCoy has agreed to terms with the Giants on a one-year deal that includes $1.5 million guaranteed, per source. He joins a QB room with Daniel Jones and veteran Alex Tanney. McCoy spent the past six years in Washington.



— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 19, 2020

McCoy was selected in the third round of 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

After joining the Redskins in 2015, McCoy would throw for 1,679 yards and 8 TDs in five seasons with the Redskins,

Of the fourteen signal-callers drafted in the 2010 class, he is the only one still currently on an NFL roster.

