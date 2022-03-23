Report: Giants agree to terms with DT Justin Ellis

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

The #Giants are signing former #Ravens DT Justin Ellis, source said, giving him a 1-year deal. More familiarity for DC Wink Martindale, who had him in Baltimore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, the eight-year veteran is a low-cost option that adds depth to the defensive line.

Ellis has 148 tackles over his career, 83 of which were solo. He also comes in knowing the defensive scheme, having played under current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale during his time in Baltimore.

Ellis also helps replace the departure of Austin Johnson, who the Giants lost in free agency. That said, Ellis’ 2021 PFF grade was a paltry 49.2. Still, he’s played in 100 NFL games with 50 starts, and has appeared in three postseason games. Joining the Giants would also reunite Ellis with outside linebacker Jihad Ward, both of whom played in Baltimore.

At 6-foot-2 and 350 pounds, Ellis is a force to be reckoned with. He’s reached the quarterback four times in his career and six of his tackles are for a loss. He adds size, depth and experience to the defense, and will likely be instrumental in implementing Martindale’s defense.

The final step in this process is for Ellis to pass a physical, and when he does that, he’ll suit up in blue.

