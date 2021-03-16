Report: Giants agree to one-year deal with John Ross

John Ross has found his second NFL home.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Ross will sign a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with the Giants. The deal includes $1 million in guaranteed money.

The Bengals’ No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Ross never found his footing in Cincinnati. He dealt with various injuries over the last four years, playing only 27 games in four seasons. He registered 51 catches for 733 yards with 10 touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2019, when he caught 28 passes for 506 yards — averaging 18.1 yards per reception.

But in 2020, Ross played only three games, catching a pair of passes for 17 yards. The Bengals had already declined his fifth-year option for 2021 and Ross posted on social media in October, “It’s no secret that I have requested a trade.”

Now Ross gets a fresh start with the Giants.

