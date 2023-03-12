Report: Giants ‘aggressively pursued’ Jerry Jeudy last season

At the time of the trade deadline last season, the New York Giants desperately needed a wide receiver and were linked to Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos.

The deadline passed without making a move to acquire Jeudy but general manager Joe Schoen did aggressively pursue the former first-round pick, reports Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The Giants aggressively pursued Jerry Jeudy last fall until the Broncos eventually said he was unavailable. Another talented Denver receiver, it seems, could be had. https://t.co/2yXoCiEnJ1 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 11, 2023

The Broncos were rumored to be sellers after underachieving early in the season.

Fast forward to now and it appears Courtland Sutton is unhappy with his role. However, it’s unlikely the Broncos are looking to part ways with either of their talented receivers after acquiring former Giants offensive coordinator Sean Payton as their new head coach.

If the Giants did land Jeudy at the deadline, he would have significantly improved the wide receiver corps for the remainder of the season and they wouldn’t be as desperate for a receiver ahead of free agency and the draft.

Jeudy is signed through the 2023 season and his cap hit would be far less than the trade targets currently linked to Big Blue.

It’s unclear what the Broncos asking price was at the time but the Giants were strapped for cap space.

It’s debatable if Jeudy has the talent to be a No. 1 receiver but adding him to the Giants would have benefitted both immediately and going into the 2023 season.

