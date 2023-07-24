Report: Giants adding former Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams to coaching staff

The New York Giants are reportedly adding former Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams to their coaching staff for the upcoming season.

The news comes from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, but he did not say exactly what full-time position Adams, who was recently a coaching intern with the Giants, will be taking.

Adams, 42, is a Paterson, New Jersey native who played his high school ball at Passaic County Tech in Wayne before moving on to a collegiate career at the University of Delaware.

Adams went undrafted in the 2004 NFL draft and went on to play 228 NFL games over a 16-year career, beginning with San Francisco and ending in Houston.

Former Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams is joining the Giants coaching staff full time this season, per sources. Adams played 16 years in the NFL. The New Jersey native was most recently a coaching intern with the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 24, 2023

He also had stops in Cleveland, Denver, Indianapolis and Carolina, and was was named to two Pro Bowls in his career — in 2014 and 2015 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Adams has one year of coaching experience on his resume as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

