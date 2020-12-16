Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo urged Bucks front office to trade for Bradley Beal

Report: Giannis urged Bucks front office to trade for Beal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Giannis Antetokounmpo shook up the NBA world Tuesday by signing a five-year, $228 million supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Kevin Arnovitz revealed that while Antetokounmpo was ecstatic to stay in Milwaukee for the seemingly foreseeable future, he pushed hard for the organization to improve their backcourt – more specifically through the acquisition of Wizards star shooting guard, Bradley Beal.

"One of the players Antetokounmpo emphasized, sources said, was a restricted-free-agent-to-be from the Sacramento Kings, Bogdan Bogdanovic. Antetokounmpo had respected Bogdanovic's game dating back to 2014 when the Serbian guard nailed four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to beat Antetokounmpo and Greece in the World Cup quarterfinals in Madrid," the report stated. "In addition to Bogdanovic, he cited Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal as a desirable target for the Bucks."

"Without impugning specific teammates, Antetokounmpo was implicitly suggesting what just about everyone in the organization -- and the NBA -- knew: The Bucks needed to upgrade their backcourt," the report continued.

Beal, 27, is no stranger to the trade rumors surrounding him and the all-around reality that he's wanted by basically the entire league. He operates in an organization that failed to make the postseason the last two years and hasn't seen a conference finals game since 1979 – Wizards head coach Scott Brooks was 13. Owner, Ted Leonsis? A spry 21-year-old.

"Teams are trying. A lot of them are calling, a lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together, trying to see if they can get me," Beal told JJ Redick in October. "I don't view it as a distraction. It's kind of a sign of respect and motivation, too. Keep doing what you're doing, keep playing hard, keep being the professional that you are. People like that, people are gravitating towards you."

With the resources this Wizards front office has allocated to retain Beal services and keep him happy in the process, one can assume the Antetokounmpo/Beal pairing won't be happening any time soon. However, as NBA fans know, crazier things have happened.