Report: Gerry Glasco expected to coach Texas Tech softball

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Rounding Third Softball posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Cajun softball head coach Gerry Glasco is expected to be the next head coach at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders or the Cajuns have not confirmed that report.

Glasco just completed his seventh year in Lafayette. While helming the Cajuns, he has a record of 302-88. Last season he led the Cajuns to a 45-19 record.

One of those wins over then-number one Oklahoma at Oklahoma, ending the Sooner’s nation-long winning streak.

In Sun Belt conference play last season, Louisiana was 22-2 good for the regular season crown. Louisiana also extended its nation-leading conference series winning streak to 89.

The Cajuns hosted its first regional in seven years, falling in the final game of the regional tournament.

In 2023, Glasco led the Cajuns to a super-regional; it was the first for him in his Cajun tenure.

Should he become a Red Raider, he would replace Craig Snider who left for Tennessee earlier this month.

