Report: Germany defender Tah ready to join Bayern from Leverkusen

Germany's Jonathan Tah plays the ball during the International Friendly soccer match between Germany and Greece at BORUSSIA-PARK, as part of preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany defender Jonathan Tah appears ready to leave Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen after nine years for Bayern Munich.

Sky TV reported that Tah has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern on a five-year contract.

The 28-year-old centre back has a contract in Leverkusen until 2025 which means that both clubs must agree on a transfer fee.

Tah had previously told Sky that "I am pondering what the next right step will be for me" and said he was "happy to be linked with such a club" like record German champions Bayern, with a decision to be made soon.

He said Leverkusen have told that he should either renew his contract or leave, because the club doesn't want to miss out on a transfer fee, a decision he fully understands.

Tah has played for Leverkusen since 2015 and was a key figure in their remarkable past season where they won a maiden Bundesliga title and the German Cup. Their only defeat in 53 season games came in the penultimate one, the Europa League final against Atalanta.

"I always had the aim to win a title with Leverkusen and have achieved this now," he said. "We will see what happens in the future."

The 25-times capped Tah is also a key player and starter in the German national team which is preparing to open the Euro 2024 home tournament on Friday against Scotland.