Report: German arms giant Rheinmetall to sponsor Borussia Dortmund

The logo of the Rheinmetall armaments group can be seen on the facade of the company's headquarters. Federico Gambarini/dpa

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is set to become a sponsor of Borussia Dortmund football club, according to media reports.

The Handelsblatt business newspaper reported that a three-year partnership has been agreed for a seven-figure yearly sum.

Neither the club - Germany's second-most famous after Bayern Munich - nor the company has commented on the reports.

Although Rheinmetall is not expected to become Dortmund's new shirt sponsor, the company's logo is set to be visible on advertising boards as soon as Wednesday during Dortmund's preparations for the Champions League final.

The team is due to face Real Madrid at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Rheinmetall is Germany's largest arms manufacturer and has benefited from the German government's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Its share price has increased by roughly 500% since the beginning of the conflict.

The company estimates that it will receive around €30 billion ($33 billion) over a period of several years from a €100 billion special fund for the German armed forces.