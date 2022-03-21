Report: Georgia reserve WR tears ACL in spring practice

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Logan Johnson, who spent last season on the Bulldogs’ scout team, suffered a torn ACL in practice on Saturday, per the Athens Banner-Herald’s Ryne Dennis.

Johnson, a former three-star receiver out of Bogart, Georgia who was a walk on in the class of 2021, is expected to undergo surgery on the torn ACL in the coming weeks.

Via the Athens Banner-Herald:

Johnson will apply for a medical redshirt this coming season after serving on the Bulldogs’ scout team while redshirting his freshman year.

“He’s in good spirits,” Ivy Johnson, the receiver’s father, said. “He laid there and knew he was hurt pretty bad. It was sad for Logan.” Logan Johnson will soon have surgery, but sports medicine director Ron Courson wants to give the knee a couple weeks before going under the knife.

Johnson played alongside Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff at Bogart’s Prince Avenue Christian School. A shifty receiver, Johnson stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs in at 155 pounds.

In 2020, Johnson recorded 68 receptions for 1,161 yards and 19 touchdowns from Vandagriff, helping lead his team to a 13-1 record and the GHSA Class A-Private state championship.