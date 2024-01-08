Report: Georgia targeting UNLV QB in the transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs are targeting UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava, per Graham Coffey of the Players’ Lounge. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart noted that the Bulldogs like to have four scholarship quarterbacks. However, Georgia only has three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster entering the spring.

Georgia’s current back up quarterback is projected to be Gunner Stockton. The Dawgs’ second-string quarterback in 2023, Brock Vandagriff, transferred to Kentucky this offseason.

Georgia’s top competition for Maiava is the USC Trojans. USC has a lot to offer to quarterbacks due to head coach Lincoln Riley’s history of success developing elite players at the position.

What should Georgia fans know about UNLV transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava?

Jayden Maiava's stats

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Maiava helped UNLV go 8-5 in 2023. The redshirt freshman quarterback passed for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2023. Maiava also added 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Maiava's transfer ranking

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star prospect (per 247Sports)



No. 118 transfer in the nation

No. 18 quarterback in the portal

Maiava has excellent arm strength

Jayden Maiava would be an insane pickup as a backup QB. There would for sure be packages where you see him come in (much like we saw Jake Jensen in the Holiday Bowl) and run a read option or something where his athleticism is utilized. He's a very toolsy QB. Elite size, big arm,… pic.twitter.com/eg3FK9NuJm — The Trojan Blade (@TheTrojanBlade) January 5, 2024

Maiva is projected to commit to Georgia

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports projects that Jayden Maiava will commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Maiava has visited both USC and Georgia.

Maiava's transfer portal entry announcement

UNLV QB Jayden Maiava announces he’s entering the transfer portal. He threw for 3,085 yards and 17 TDs this season. pic.twitter.com/4jVkShnO2S — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire