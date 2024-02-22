Report: Georgia RBs coach Dell McGee to be Georgia State’s next HC

Georgia running backs coach and run-game coordinator, Dell McGee, is expected to be Georgia State’s next head coach, according to a report by Graham Coffey of The Players’ Lounge late on Wednesday night.

Multiple reports confirmed earlier on Wednesday that McGee was a “strong candidate” to replace Shawn Elliot, who left the Panthers in his seventh year to be tight ends coach at South Carolina. No official word has been announced by McGee’s camp, UGA or Georgia State as of late on Wednesday night.

If the report holds true, the Bulldogs would have two important assistant roles to fill. Wide receivers coach and pass-game coordinator Bryan McClendon left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

This isn’t the best time for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs to be looking to replace key parts of their offensive staff. Georgia will begin spring practice on March 12, including five weeks of practices, leading up to the G-Day scrimmage game in Sanford Stadium on April 13.

McGee has coached four 1,000-yard rushers over his eight seasons in Athens: Nick Chubb in 2016-17, Sony Michel in 2017, D’Andre Swift in 2018-19 and Elijah Holyfield in 2018.

Before joining Kirby Smart in Athens, McGee coach Georgia Southern to a bowl win in 2016 as interim head coach. He coached in Statesboro from 2014-16 after one season as an analyst at Auburn (2013), his alma matter.

Both Rivals and 247Sports named McGee as their National Recruiter of the Year in 2018. McGee’s efforts as a recruiter brought in future UGA stars like Swift, James Cook, Kendall Milton, Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh, Broderick Jones and Mykel Williams.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire