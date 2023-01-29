Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, two-time national champ, arrested in Dallas

WFAA has confirmed that Stetson Bennett, the Georgia quarterback who led the Bulldogs past TCU in the national championship game on Jan. 9, was arrested in Dallas on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday.

The arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, according to police.

Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.

Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.

Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth.

Video from WFAA-TV showed Bennett leaving the detention center on Sunday just before 11 a.m. He did not say anything as he got into a vehicle.

Earlier this month, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football’s most dominant program.

The University of Georgia athletic department did not immediately offer comment on Sunday. An email sent to Bennett’s agent was not immediately returned.

Bennett, who was a senior this past season, led Georgia to a 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles earlier this month.

He was named the Most Valuable Player in the game, passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns while also running for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

Bennett also led the Bulldogs to a national title win over Alabama to cap the 2021 season.

Although he has two national titles and finished high in the Heisman Trophy balloting in back-to-back years, he is not expected to be drafted high in the upcoming NFL draft.

Star-Telegram sports editor combined various news reports for this story, including from WFAA and The Associated Press.