Report: Georgia QB JT Daniels on visit to Pac-12 school, two other programs in mix

Per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is currently on a visit out West.

Thamel reports that Daniels is visiting Oregon State. He additionally notes that Missouri and West Virginia are also in the mix.

Daniels entered the transfer portal shortly after Georgia won the national championship in January.

Daniels, who transferred to UGA from USC two years ago, is expected to graduate from Georgia this spring before enrolling at his new university.

Oregon State returns a majority of the offensive line, and there’s an attraction to playing for a quarterback-friendly head coach like Jonathan Smith. The vibe of the program has been appealing to Daniels. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2022

Daniels started multiple games for Georgia in 2020 and was expected to be the starting quarterback for Georgia’s 2021 season.

Daniels started against Clemson and made another start against South Carolina. He was diagnosed with a strained oblique muscle, propelling Stetson Bennett into the starting spot.

Daniels was the nation’s No. 2 ranked recruit in the class of 2018 and enrolled at USC before transferring to UGA in May of 2020.

Daniels was 7-0 as Georgia’s starting quarterback, including both 2020 and 2021.