Report: Georgia playing FSU in the Orange Bowl

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) are reportedly playing the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (13-0) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m, per Brett McMurphy.

The College Football Playoff selection committee screwed Florida State out of a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles are the first undefeated Power Five team to ever miss the College Football Playoff. The selection committee picked their beloved Alabama Crimson Tide over Florida State and then ranked Georgia No. 6.

Florida State will be very motivated for the Orange Bowl against Georgia, but will be without star quarterback Jordan Travis for the game. Georgia is dealing with a significant amount of injuries as well after the SEC championship.

If Florida State beats Georgia, then the Seminoles would have every right to claim a national championship despite not making the College Football Playoff.

Georgia is playing in its first New Year’s Six Bowl, outside of the College Football Playoff, since 2020, when the Bulldogs defeated Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia will also be very motivated after suffering their first defeat in 29 games. The Bulldogs will be looking to build toward the 2024 college football season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire