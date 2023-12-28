Report: Georgia pass rusher undergoes knee surgery, out vs. FSU

Georgia Bulldogs freshman outside linebacker Damon Wilson Jr. is out for the Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles after undergoing knee surgery. Wilson Jr. had meniscus surgery, which means he should be ready for the start of the 2024 college football season.

Damon Wilson Jr. played in 12 games and recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks as a true freshman. Wilson Jr., a former four-star recruit, was expected to have a larger role in the Orange Bowl because fellow pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. transferred to Florida State.

The Orange Bowl will be played on Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida. Damon Wilson Jr. is one of many players that is expected to miss the Orange Bowl due to an injury, entering the transfer portal, or as an opt out.

Graham Coffey of the Players’ Lounge reported Damon Wilson Jr.’s surgery.

