Report: Georgia OT Broderick Jones sets several predraft visits

Former Georgia Bulldogs left tackle Broderick Jones has predraft visits scheduled with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. Additionally, it is anticipated that Jones will visit with the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears ahead of the draft, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Where will Broderick Jones go in the 2023 NFL draft? Jones is expected to be a first round pick. The Titans have the No. 11 selection and the Patriots have the No. 14 selection in the draft. Arizona has the No. 3 pick of the draft, but could take Jones later if it trades back. Chicago has the No. 9 pick in the draft after trading back with the Carolina Panthers.

The Jets are currently projected to take Broderick Jones with the No. 13 pick of the draft, per Draft Wire. Based on Jones’ slate of predraft visits and several different mock drafts, he’s expected to go in the first 16 picks of the draft.

Broderick Jones is a former five-star recruit and a back-to-back national champion. Jones has always shown incredible mobility at his size. The talent offensive tackle put together an outstanding performance at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jones put together a great performance, off the bench, against Alabama’s Will Anderson in the 2021 national championship game. Jones has the mobility to match the quickness of edge rushers and the power to push them back in the run game.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle recorded a 4.97 second 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the fastest time of any offensive lineman.

Broderick Jones seldom allowed pressure on quarterback Stetson Bennett throughout the 2022 college football season. Could he be the first offensive lineman drafted? Jones has the tape to match his impressive physical ability.

Broderick Jones’ tape shows his speed and ability to overwhelm poor defenders at the second level:

Pre-draft visits for Georgia OT Broderick Jones include the #Titans, #Patriots, #Jets and likely #Cardinals and #Bears, per source. Jones is projected as a first-round pick. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 5, 2023

