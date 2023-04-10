Report: Georgia’s Jalen Carter to visit NFC West team

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter is planning to visit the Seattle Seahawks on April 11. The Seahawks are widely viewed as one of Carter’s most likely landing spots in the 2023 NFL draft.

Seattle holds the fifth selection of the draft. A trio of quarterbacks is projected to be selected in the first four picks of the draft. Alabama’s Will Anderson is likely to be the first defender drafted. Will Georgia’s Jalen Carter be the fifth pick of the draft? Or will four quarterbacks be selected in the first four picks? There’s a lot of potential scenarios in the first few picks of the draft that could impact Jalen Carter.

Seattle had excellent success with its 2022 NFL draft class and could be willing to take a risk on a talented prospect like Jalen Carter. The Seahawks must be willing to accept Carter’s previous off the field issues if they are going to select the Georgia defensive tackle.

Jalen Carter has already visited the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the draft. Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, disclosed Carter will not visit teams picking outside of the top 10 ahead of the draft.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 9 pick after trading back in the draft. The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 10 pick. Philadelphia drafted two of Carter’s college teammates, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, last year. It would be fun to see Carter reunited with Davis and Dean.

Carter plans to attend the draft. Carter has had an up and down NFL draft stock. Numerous draft scouts previously considered Carter to be the No. 1 prospect in the draft, but now he is expected to be picked after several quarterbacks and Alabama’s Will Anderson.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jalen Carter’s plan to visit the Seattle Seahawks:

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Tuesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2023

