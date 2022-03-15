Report: Georgia football OL enters NCAA transfer portal

Per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Georgia backup offensive lineman Owen Condon has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Condon, a former three star recruit in the class of 2018 out of Oklahoma City, redshirted his freshman season in 2018. In 2019, Condon saw 15 snaps against Arkansas State. He saw action in four games in 2020, including one start in the season-opening win at Arkansas. This past season, Condon played in 14 of the 15 games as a reserve offensive lineman.

He was likely to be a third or fourth string right tackle this season for the Bulldogs, backing up Warren McClendon, Amarius Mims and/or Micah Morris, depending on what direction new offensive line coach Stacy Searels was planning on taking with the line.

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound lineman will be a redshirt senior this season.

Condon signed with the Dawgs back in 2017.