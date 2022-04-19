Report: Georgia football DL Tymon Mitchell enters NCAA transfer portal

According to multiple reports, Georgia reserve defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-3, 300 pound rising redshirt junior, was a former three star recruit in the class of 2019 out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Mitchell saw action in only two games during his freshman season, followed by one appearance in 2020, in what was his redshirt freshman season. Last year, Mitchell saw time in five games and finishes his career at UGA with 10 career tackles.

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at whichever school he chooses to attend.

With Mitchell heading out, Georgia will have 12 scholarship defensive linemen on its roster for the 2022 season.

Mitchell is Georgia’s 12th player to appear in the transfer portal since the Bulldogs won the national championship. This includes offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who entered but withdrew his name this week after flirting with the idea of transferring to Florida State.

Every Georgia player to enter the transfer portal this offseason:

DL Tymon Mitchell (undecided)

WR Jaylen Johnson (East Carolina)

CB Ameer Speed (Michigan State)

WR Justin Robinson (Mississippi State)

CB Jalen Kimber (Florida)

RB Lovasea Carroll (South Carolina)

S Latavious Brini (Arkansas)

QB JT Daniels (West Virginia)

OT Owen Condon (SMU)

S Daran Branch (undecided)

OL Amarius Mims (withdrawn)

C Clay Webb (undecided)

