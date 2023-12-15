Report: Georgia contacted Texas QB in the transfer portal

The Georgia Bulldogs have reached out to Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy, who entered the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the College Football Playoff. Murphy is ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the nation that is in the transfer portal according to 247Sports.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Georgia’s interest in Maalik Murphy. Murphy saw significant playing time in 2023 when Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down for a couple of games with an injury. Murphy threw three touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

Georgia’s future quarterback situation is a little unstable at the moment. Starting quarterback Carson Beck is yet to announce if he will return for another season. Beck’s return would make it unlikely for Maalik Murphy to transfer to Georgia, because Murphy is likely looking for a starting role. However, if Beck enters the NFL draft, then Georgia has to seriously consider bringing in a transfer quarterback that can start right away.

Georgia has a commitment from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, but he is projected to flip to Nebraska. Raiola’s decommitment means that if Carson Beck leaves, then Gunner Stockton or incoming four-star quarterback commitment Ryan Puglisi would be Georgia’s top options at quarterback.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire