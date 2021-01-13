Report: Georgetown MBB goes on coronavirus pause, future games in jeopardy

Report: Georgetown MBB goes on coronavirus pause originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball program is pausing team activities due to coronavirus issues within the program which leaves the status of three games in jeopardy, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reports.

The Hoyas and the Big East Conference have already postponed Wednesday's night contest against DePaul set to be played at McDonough Arena.

Expected postponements, according to the report, are for Georgetown's games against Providence (Jan. 16) and Marquette (Jan. 20). As of this writing, these games are still on as scheduled.

Typically with this many postponements and an extended pause, most programs have experienced multiple positive tests from more than one individual.

This is the first time that the Hoyas have entered a pause due to positive coronavirus tests. Since the start of their season, head coach Patrick Ewing has lauded their COVID-19 protocols and say they are some of the tightest restrictions in the NCAA.

If Georgetown is unable to play those three games, the Hoyas will go 17 days without a game. That is far and away their longest duration in-between contests of the season thus far.

Two other games this season were canceled due to coronavirus issues within other programs. Currently, the Hoyas are 3-8 on the season and 1-5 in Big East play.