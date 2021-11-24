Report: George McCaskey addressed Bears players refuting rumor Matt Nagy will be fired after Thursday’s game

The Chicago Bears are the talk of the NFL following speculation about head coach Matt Nagy’s immediate future, which included an unconfirmed report that Nagy would be fired after Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Instead of addressing the report head-on Tuesday, the Bears organization remained silent and let Nagy, coaches and players take the brunt of it.

Now, according to Dan Pompei, Bears chairman George McCaskey addressed player and coaches Wednesday and explained the report about Nagy being fired after Thursday’s game wasn’t true.

Better late than never, I guess?

Source: George McCaskey addressed the Bears players and coaches today and told them there was no truth to the report that Matt Nagy will be fired after the game Thursday. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 24, 2021

It’s been a whirlwind of a couple of days following another report that an “overwhelming number” of Bears players wanted Nagy gone, as well as a report from Brad Biggs about what happened at Halas Hall yesterday once the dysfunction reached its peak.

While McCaskey has essentially told the world that Nagy won’t be fired after the Thanksgiving game, things could certainly change…especially if the Bears lose to the winless Lions.

Even if Nagy survives this weekend, his fate has been sealed. If not this week, soon, or by season’s end.

