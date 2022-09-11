New 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will have one fewer weapon available in his debut as the full-time starter.

Tight end George Kittle is expected to miss the regular-season opener at Chicago with a groin injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Kittle, listed as questionable, had been healthy through training camp and the preseason. The injury first surfaced on Monday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

Based on the team’s unofficial depth chart, Charlie Woerner slides into the starting lineup. Ross Dwelley moves up to No. 2.

Woerner, a sixth-round pick in 2020, has appeared in 33 regular-season games. He started three times in 2021. He has eight career catches, for 88 yards.

Report: George Kittle is not expected to play on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk