Report: George Kittle is expected to miss another game

49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said this week that the team would take as long as possible before making a call on Kittle’s availability, so he may go through pregame warmups as a final test before the inactive list is made official.

Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner, and Ross Dwelley have been handling the tight end duties with Kittle on the sideline.

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill was the only other 49ers player to get an injury designation on Friday. He’s out with a hamstring injury.

