Report: Geno Smith will remain on roster through Friday, have $12.7M fully guaranteed

The contract that quarterback Geno Smith signed with the Seahawks last year included a clause calling for his $12.7 million base salary for the 2024 season to become fully guaranteed if he’s on the roster through Friday, so the team had a decision to make about his future this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they've informed Smith of that decision. They told him that he will remain on the roster and the salary will become guaranteed.

Smith's compensation also includes a $9.6 million roster bonus. That bonus is due on March 18.

The full package is more than reasonable for a starting quarterback and Smith has played well for much of his two seasons as the starter in Seattle. He'll be learning a new offense after the team changed coaches this offseason and his proficiency in that scheme will help determine how much longer he remains the choice to run the Seahawks offense.