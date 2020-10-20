When Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins played 19 snaps in Week Five’s loss to the Ravens, it seemed like the Bengals were working the two-time All-Pro back slowly after he missed the first four games of the year.

Atkins played 18 snaps against the Colts in Sunday’s 31-27 loss while recently signed Xavier Williams and former practice squad player Amani Bledsoe were the starters. The change in his role reportedly isn’t sitting well with him and he has some company on that front.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap went public earlier this month with his displeasure about how the Bengals handled a change in his role and Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports Atkins is also frustrated with a move that’s left him to play a rotational role on third downs.

Dragon reports that both players were told that the changes were what’s best for the 1-4-1 team and that other players in the locker room “are wondering why Dunlap and Atkins have been relegated to situational players” at this point. He adds that there are no plans to trade either player before November 3, but the right offer could change that stance given how the Bengals appear to view both players.

Report: Geno Atkins frustrated by role with Bengals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk