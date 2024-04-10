Report: "General optimism" about Devonta Smith contract talks

The Eagles have signed a couple of their starting offensive linemen to new contracts this offseason and their next move may be to strike a new deal with one of their wide receivers.

Devonta Smith finished his third season with the team's playoff loss to the Buccaneers, so the Eagles will have a chance to exercise their option for a fifth year on his rookie deal next month. Smith is also eligible for an extension after three seasons, however, and a report indicates moves are afoot on that front.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that talks between Smith and the Eagles are ongoing and that there is "general optimism" that those discussions will result in an agreement.

Smith's fifth-year option would be a fully guaranteed $15.591 million for the 2025 season, but an extension would likely result in a lower cap number for the wideout.