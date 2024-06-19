Report: Gary Payton II opts in to player option for next season with Warriors

With the NBA Finals complete with the Boston Celtics being crowned champions, the offseason is officially underway for the entire association. Only days into the summer, one member of the Golden State Warriors is already handling business.

According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Golden State guard Gary Payton II has opted in to his $9.1 million player option for next season. With Payton II opting in, the Warriors now have the ability to extend his contract, include him in a trade, or keep him with his current contract.

Gary Payton II has opted-in to his $9.1 million player option for next season, sources tell ESPN. By opting-in, Payton II now has the flexibility to extend with the Warriors this offseason. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 19, 2024

Payton is coming off a season where he played 44 games, averaging 5.5 points on 56.3% shooting from the field and 36.4% from deep. Payton II added 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.5 minutes per game.

