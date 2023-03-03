Report: Gary Patterson stepping away from his role with Texas

Gary Patterson is stepping away from his role as special assistant to the head coach with Texas football after one season with the team.

247Sports reports Patterson is appreciative of Steve Sarkisian and his short tenure at Texas.

“I loved my time in Austin. I jumped into that role right after leaving TCU, and I put off a lot of stuff foundation-wise, because I wanted to be a sponge. I wanted to see how the coaches on staff there (at Texas), who have been at places like Alabama and Washington, recruit; how they handle practice; and how they handle things like NIL (name, image and likeness).

Patterson spent over 20 years as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs before getting let go in 2021. He was highly successful in building TCU’s program into national relevancy and a Power Five conference.

The longtime TCU coach looks forward to taking a step back from college football to spend more time with his family.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire