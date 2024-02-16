Advertisement

Former 49ers QB Garoppolo suspended two games, set for Raiders release

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
523

Former 49ers QB Garoppolo suspended two games, set for Raiders release originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be over.

The NFL is suspending Garoppolo for two games after the veteran quarterback violated the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Friday morning before the news became official.

The violation is due to Garoppolo's use of prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption.

Garoppolo also will be released by the Raiders, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported shortly after, citing a source.

This story will be updated ...