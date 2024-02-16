Former 49ers QB Garoppolo suspended two games, set for Raiders release

Former 49ers QB Garoppolo suspended two games, set for Raiders release originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be over.

The NFL is suspending Garoppolo for two games after the veteran quarterback violated the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Friday morning before the news became official.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, league sources told ESPN.



The policy violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per sources. pic.twitter.com/NXE6siAYDb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2024

From the NFL, the suspension is now official: #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the 2024 regular season for violating the NFL-NFLPA policy on performance-enhancing substances. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2024

The violation is due to Garoppolo's use of prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption.

Garoppolo also will be released by the Raiders, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported shortly after, citing a source.

The end of the Jimmy Garoppolo era, sources confirm, as he's headed for a 2-game suspension and release. https://t.co/JeBmDtuCdE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2024

This story will be updated ...