Report: Garett Bolles has high-ankle sprain, will miss Sunday’s game

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles underwent an MRI on his injured ankle Monday.

Mike Klis of 9News reports that Bolles has a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain. Bolles will miss Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, and then the team will reassess where he is.

The Broncos play the Eagles in Week 10 before their bye week.

Bolles played 50 of 53 offensive snaps in the victory over Washington.

He has played nearly every snap since entering the league as a first-round choice in 2017. Bolles has never missed a game for injury, playing 71 of a possible 72 career games. Last season, he missed his first career game, sitting out the Carolina game in December with an illness.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he has “total confidence” in reserve tackle Calvin Anderson.

“I’m very confident in Calvin,” Fangio said, via Ben Swanson of the team website. “I think Calvin’s a good offensive lineman, and we’ll be able to operate with him in there.”

Anderson has appeared in 24 games the past two seasons, including two starts in 2020. He started at right tackle during a Week 10 game against Las Vegas and took Bolles’ spot against the Panthers in Week 14.

